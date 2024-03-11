Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Google Celebrates Flat White Coffee With a Doodle Today; Know How To Prepare It

Google Celebrates Flat White Coffee With a Doodle Today; Know How To Prepare It

Google Doodle today, 11 March 2024: Know how to make Flat White coffee at home.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

Google Doodle today celebrates the creation of Flat White coffee.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Google)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Doodle today celebrates the creation of Flat White coffee.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Google Doodle today, Monday, 11 March 2024, features a steaming cup of coffee. People waking up to the doodle of coffee should not be surprised because the search engine is celebrating the delightful and energizing beverage. According to the latest details, Google is celebrating the Flat White coffee. Before we appreciate the doodle, it is important to understand what is Flat White and why it deserves importance. We have the latest details for interested people.

For those who do not know, the Flat White coffee is a drink that originated in Australia and New Zealand. It is somewhere between a strong espresso and a milky latte. Many people love to drink Flat White because of its unique taste. Google is also celebrating the drink with an animated doodle on Monday, 11 March, and you should know the details.

Also ReadGoogle Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day With A Colorful Illustration

Here is everything you should know about the Flat White coffee. Know how it is made and why Google celebrates the drink via a doodle on Monday. Read till the end to know all the important updates.

Google Doodle Today: Importance of Flat White Coffee

A Flat White coffee contains a single or double shot of espresso, which forms the heart of the drink and provides a robust coffee flavour. To make a Flat White coffee, you will need a small amount of milk, unlike a latte.

The small quantity of milk creates a silky smooth texture without overpowering the coffee taste. The main step to making a perfect Flat White lies in the texture of the milk. You should be sure of the quantity that is required.

Flat White requires microform, which are tiny bubbles formed throughout the milk, unlike lattes.

Also ReadLeap Year 2024: Google Doodle Marks 'Leap Day' Today on 29 February: Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

This drink is popular among coffee lovers because of its perfect balance. While it provides a bolder coffee punch, it also remains smooth and less intense than espressos.

The espresso base provides a satisfying coffee taste and the microfoam allows a luxurious experience.

As opposed to larger lattes, the Flat White drink allows a more concentrated coffee experience in the right portion. You can either enjoy it plain or add some sweetener or flavoured syrup for a better taste.

Flat White Coffee: How To Make the Best Drink

Here are some tips you must follow to prepare Flat White coffee the correct way:

  • You must use fresh and cold milk for better frothing.

  • Make sure to check the temperature of the milk to make the right drink. If it is too hot, the milk will burn and if it is too cold, the drink will not be frothy.

Also ReadValentine's Day 2024: Google Doodle Today Highlights the Chemistry Behind Love

  • Pour the drink properly. You must create layers for a balanced taste.

  • These are some of the tricks you should keep in mind. Celebrate the Google Doodle on Monday by making the drink at home.

Also ReadRepublic Day 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates India’s 75th Republic Day Today

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT