Google Doodle Marks 'Leap Day' Today on 29 February: Details on Leap Year 2024

Every four years, Leap Day is added as an extra day to the Gregorian calendar. This custom dates back to 46 BCE, when the Julian calendar was in use. The reason for adding the extra day was that the Julian calendar did not account for the Earth's orbit around the Sun, which takes slightly longer than 365 days. The beginning of each season is moved forward by approximately one-fourth of a day as a result of this additional day. Due to the possibility of the seasons beginning 44 minutes earlier each year, this presented a challenge for the Julian calendar.

