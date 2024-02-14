Valentine's Day 2024: Google Doodle Today Highlights the Chemistry Behind Love

Google Doodle Today
(Image: Google)
A Google Doodle is a product of Google that appears temporarily on special occasions in place of Google’s permanent logo on the homepage. The doodle marks all the important festivals, people, achievements, and holidays. This Valentine's Day, celebrating the essence of love through a scientific lens, Google presented an interactive Doodle focused on the creation of "diatomic bonds". The post elucidated the chemistry behind it, stating that diatomic molecules form through a bond between two atoms. The explanation highlighted instances such as H2 (hydrogen gas), where the bond occurs between identical elements, and HCL (hydrogen chloride), where it involves two different elements.
Underscoring the principle of 'opposites attract,' the post emphasized that bonds can be established between elements with distinct characteristics. The interactive Doodle, also playfully named "Cu Pd," offers the enthusiasts the opportunity to select their preferred element, guiding them to a series of engaging games. Valentine's Day, commemorated annually on February 14th, is dedicated to romance and underscores the significance of intimate connections. Its origins are intertwined with various stories, including the Roman celebration of Lupercalia, a ritual focused on matchmaking.
The first-ever Google Doodle was made in honor of the Burning Man Festival of 1998. This came into existence when Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google decided to draw a stick figure behind the second 'o' of Google to symbolize the message that they were out of office at the Burning Man festival. After this, the company came up with the concept of decorating the logo to mark cultural moments.
On the other hand, it was also very clear that users enjoyed the change to the Google homepage. In the initial phase, Doodles were neither hyperlinked nor animated they were plain interactive images with hover text describing the subject or expressing a holiday greeting. From the 2010s the evolution of the Doodles’ look happened. It was first seen in January 2010 in a post honoring Sir Isaac Newton.
