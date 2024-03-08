Google Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day With A Colorful Illustration

Google doodle today
(Image: Google)
The Google Doodle will be celebrating “International Women's Day”, an annual event observed worldwide today, 8 March. This year's Google Doodle features "a group of women with an orange cat sharing wisdom across generations within a quilt embroidered with symbols of progress over the years.”
International Women’s Day is a global event that is celebrated to commemorate the social, cultural, economic, and political achievements of women. Google Doodle commemorates International Women’s Day and acknowledges the strides made in the journey towards gender equality. On this date in 1975, the United Nations officially recognized and celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) for the first time.
This year's Doodle is created by Sophie Diao. The Doodle is inspired by the desire to capture that cozy and comfortable feeling of older generations sharing wisdom and precious quality time with younger folks. Google Doodle stresses the point that the progress made by women over the years would not be possible without the courageous acts of those before them.
If you look at the Doodle carefully you will see that it depicts two younger children sitting with their grandmother. Through her Doodle Sophie wanted to inspire people to spend more time with people from different generations. There is so much to learn from the experiences of those who came before us, as well as the wonder of those who are experiencing life for the first time.
The theme for International Women's Day 2024 is "Inspire Inclusion" which aims to foster greater inclusivity for women globally.
