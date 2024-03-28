Good Friday 2024: 10 Interesting Facts To Know About This Christian Holiday

Good Friday is the most solemn day for Christians all over the world. It is the day to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Good Friday precedes Easter Sunday, which is the day when Jesus Christ rose in resurrection.

There are many interesting facts about the celebration of Good Friday, some of them are genuine while others are just for fun. For example, some people believe that eggs and buns that are blessed on Good Friday will never spoil or go bad. This is a popular tradition all over the world, and people believe that it is a way to prevent eggs and buns from becoming moldy. While this seems quite intriguing, but there is no proven theory about it, so it is better to take it with a pinch of salt. Following are some of the interesting Good Friday facts that everyone must know.