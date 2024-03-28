Good Friday 2024: 10 Interesting Facts To Know About This Christian Holiday

Interesting and Unknown Good Friday Facts.
(Photo: iStock)
Good Friday is the most solemn day for Christians all over the world. It is the day to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Good Friday precedes Easter Sunday, which is the day when Jesus Christ rose in resurrection.
There are many interesting facts about the celebration of Good Friday, some of them are genuine while others are just for fun. For example, some people believe that eggs and buns that are blessed on Good Friday will never spoil or go bad. This is a popular tradition all over the world, and people believe that it is a way to prevent eggs and buns from becoming moldy. While this seems quite intriguing, but there is no proven theory about it, so it is better to take it with a pinch of salt. Following are some of the interesting Good Friday facts that everyone must know.
Following are some of the interesting Good Friday Facts that everyone must know.
1. Eating Fish Prevents Headaches: A new tradition that started in the 1950s involves eating fish on Good Friday to prevent headaches for the rest of the year.
2. . Illegal To Dance in Germany on Good Friday: In Germany, people are not allowed to dance on Good Friday, and it is strictly prohibited. People have to pay a huge fine of up to €1,000, if they break this rule.
3. . Baking Hot Cross Buns is Auspicious: It is a well known tradition to bake hot cross buns on Good Friday. Many people believe that baking hot cross buns on Good Friday and Easter brings good luck, prevents mishaps, and protects the house from fire accidents. It is also supposed that buns baked on Good Friday never go bad.
4. Eating Meat is Prohibited: Catholics are strictly prohibited to consume meat on Good Friday. Instead, they can have fish and chippy tea.
5. Cracking Eggs on Good Friday can Predict Future: In Jamaica people break eggs before sunrise and put the egg white in a glass of water. Then they let this water to be heated in sun. As the water heats up with solar energy, certain patterns are formed inside the glass. These patterns are supposed to predict the way in which a person will die.
6. Getting a Haircut Prevents Headaches: According to many people, getting a new haircut on Good Friday not only prevents headaches for the rest of the year, but also makes you look elegant on the Easter bonnet on Sunday.
7. Free Play in London: An open-air play 'The Passion of Jesus' is put on in London’s Trafalgar Square for free every year. If you can’t make it to the play, you can watch a live stream on Facebook.
8. Sharing Hot Cross Buns Help in Long Friendships: Some people believe that if they want their friendship with someone to last longer, they should share a hot cross bun while singing a special rhyme: "Half for you and half for me, between us two shall goodwill be." Worth a try, as far as we're concerned.
9. Liturgical Colors: In many Christian traditions there are Black and Purple are the liturgical Colors because they represent mourning and penance.
10. Washing Clothes is a Sin: Several sections of Christian people people believe that washing clothes on Good Friday is a great sin because before crucifixion, Jesus Christ was slapped with a was slapped with a wet cloth.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)