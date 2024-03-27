Good Friday 2024: 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Posters, and Greetings

Good Friday 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Images.
Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Black Friday, and Great Friday is a Christian holiday marked to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death. It is the 6th day of Holy Week in Christian Calendar, and falls after Maundy Thursday (last supper of Jesus Christ), as a part of Paschal Triduum. Maundy Thursday is the first day of Paschal Triduum, which finally ends on the evening prayer of Easter Sunday.
Good Friday is an auspicious occasion for all the Christians, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and faith. On this day, people keep fasts, offer prayers, recite hymns, and visit churches to perform special rituals. To make this Good Friday a special one for your friends and family, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, images, and posters below.
May Jesus Christ shower his blessings upon you and your family. Wish you a Holy Good Friday 2024.
May your all dreams come true on this Good Friday. Greetings of the Day!!!
Let us make this the best holiday of our lives. Let us pray to Jesus Christ for our eternal happiness. Have a Blessed Good Friday.
Good Friday is the best time of the year. Let us pray together and wish for each other's happiness.
I wish you happiness, prosperity, success, and good health on this Good Friday!!! Greetings of the Day!
May Jesus Christ listen to all your prayers on this holy occasion of Good Friday! May all your wishes be fulfilled.
Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for the humanity. Let us pledge to carry forward his teachings. Greetings of Good Friday
Let us pray to Jesus Christ on this holy occasion of Good Friday and seek forgiveness for our sins.
One of the special and unique holiday of the year is here. Let us make it the best one. Have a blessed Good Friday!
No one can ever harm you, if you follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. May you be blessed by Jesus! Wish you a holy Good Friday!
On this auspicious occasion of Good Friday, I wish you nothing but happiness and prosperity throughout the life.
Jesus Christ lost his life while serving humanity. Let us remember him on this Easter Friday and pledge to follow his path forever. Greetings on Good Friday 2024.
Let's think about Jesus' lessons on love, compassion, and forgiveness as we commemorate his crucifixion on this Good Friday. I wish you a blessed Holy Friday 2024.
Let us pray and humbly thank Jesus for his selfless deed of love on this day of mourning. May his selflessness serve as an example for us to follow. Have a Blissful Easter Friday 2024.
God's blessings be upon you in all areas of your existence. Put your words and your soul's vow to the test. Know your objective and make every effort to accomplish it. Have a divine Good Friday 2024.
I pray that the love of Jesus will always fill your spirit with heavenly joy and pure desires. Wishing You and Your Family a Holy Good Friday.
Have a blessed day of Good Friday with your friends and family. Sending you lots of blessings and prayers on Good Friday!
On this Good Friday, let us recite the teachings of Jesus Christ and follow them in our lives. Have a divine Good Friday!
Let us keep the fasts and pray throughout the day to make the best of this holy occasion. Greetings of Good Friday!
I wish you a happy and blessed married life on this holy occasion of Good Friday!! Sending all the good wishes on your way!
May Jesus Christ take away all your pain and suffering on this Good Friday! Get well soon!
You should not worry about the hard times of your life. Remember that Jesus Christ is always protecting you. Have a Holy Good Friday!
May Jesus Christ turn this Good Friday into the best day of your life. I wish your nothing but love and happiness. Have a Great Friday!
The selfless love of Jesus Christ for his believers is the best inspiration for us. Let us pray to our lord for happiness, success, and longevity. Have a holy Good Friday!
May Jesus Christ give you countless love and success on this pious occasion of Good Friday. Greetings of the Day!
Good Friday is my favorite time of the year because i get to spend it with the friends and family. Wishing you all a Holy Good Friday!
We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. That is the wonder of our Saviour's crucifixion. [Phillips Brooks].
The cross is not the terrible end to an otherwise Godfearing and happy life, but it meets us at the beginning of our communion with Christ. [Dietrich Bonhoeffer]
No matter what the storm clouds bring, you can face your pain with courage and hope. For two thousand years ago-six hours, one Friday-Christ firmly planted in bedrock three solid anchor points that we can all cling to. For the heart scarred with futility, that Friday holds purpose. For the life blackened with failure, that Friday holds forgiveness. And for the soul looking into the tunnel of death, that Friday holds deliverance. [Max Lucado].
What is good about Good Friday? Why isn't it called Bad Friday? Because out of the appallingly bad came what was inexpressibly good. And the good trumps the bad, because though the bad was temporary, the good is eternal. [Randy Alcorn]
On the Great and Holy Friday we commemorate the holy, saving and awesome sufferings of our Lord and God and Saviour Jesus Christ: the spitting, the striking, the scourging, the cursing, the mockery; the crown of thorns, the purple cloak, the rod, the sponge, the vinegar and gall, the nails, the spear; and above all the cross and the death, which He voluntarily endured for us. Also we commemorate the saving confession of the grateful thief who was crucified with Him. [Rev. Alkiviadis Calivas].
The cross is the victory, the resurrection is the triumph…The resurrection is the public display of the victory, the triumph of the crucified one. [Leon Morris].
It was not nails that held Jesus to that wretched cross; it was his unqualified resolution, out of love for his Father, to do his Father’s will, and it was his love for sinners like me. [D.A. Carson]
The highest act of love is the giving of the best gift, and, if necessary, at the greatest cost, to the least deserving. That's what God did. At the loss of His Son's life to the totally undeserving, God gave the best gift - the display of the glory of Christ who is the image of God. [ John Piper].
Good Friday, the day when Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus. The crucifixion and resurrection are the central events in the Christian faith. That is why Good Friday and Easter Sunday are such important days in the Christian year. The cross is the central theme of worship. [Gordon Geddes]
Christ died He left a will in which He gave His soul to His Father, His body to Joseph of Arimathea, His clothes to the soldiers and His mother to John. But to His disciples, who had left all to follow Him, He left not silver or gold, but something far better – His PEACE! [Matthew Henry].
Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith. [W.H. Auden].
The dripping blood our only drink, The bloody flesh our only food:
In spite of which we like to think, That we are sound, substantial flesh and blood- Again, in spite of that, we call this Friday good. [T.S. Eliot].
If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power. [E.A. Bucchianeri].
Good Friday is not about us trying to "get right with God." It is about us entering the difference between God and humanity and just touching it for a moment. Touching the shimmering sadness of humanity's insistence that we can be our own gods, that we can be pure and all-powerful. [Nadia Bolz-Weber].
Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life. [Craig D. Lounsbrough].
How great is the love of God! He loved me long before I knew His name. He wooed me, chased me, enthralled me, and captured my heart. He didn’t prove His love at a candlelight dinner. There were no long-stemmed roses, but there were thorns. Yes, there were thorns. [Katherine J Walden].
Good Friday was when the Good was crucified but then on Easter the Good arose back. So wait to realize that be it God or be it human the good never perishes it's rises above. [Amit Abraham].
We focus on Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, but we forget to pause in the stillness of the days between. Find time today to be present in that place of waiting. There is treasure to be found in the sacred peace that comes as you breathe in that place of quiet surrender. Don’t rush through the space called “Between. [Katherine J Walden].
The beauty of the cross and our crucified Lord cannot be easily fathomed by human mind or by barely reading scriptures in bits, but by careful reading of entire scripture in the spirit which will in turn engulf one with wisdom n love. [Henrietta Newton Martin].
May your Good Friday be blessed with the presents of Jesus on your lips, and his never ending grace in your heart. May his grace surround your family, and fill your lives with peace, health and happiness. [Ron Baratono].