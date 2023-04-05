Good Friday 2023 Date: Some Interesting Facts That You Must Know About the Day
Good Friday 2023 falls on 7 April this year. The date changes annually and is based on lunar cycle.
Good Friday is observed by Christians all around the globe to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Every year, Good Friday falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday, which marks the end of holy week.
Good Friday is known by several other names such as Holy Friday and Easter Friday. The date of Good Friday is not fixed and changes annually because it is observed based on the lunar cycle.
Christians observe Good Friday as a day of solemnity and mourning by remembering Jesus Christ, his death, burial, and sacrifices.
Christians recognize the day by keeping fasting, offering special prayers, and visiting churches. Many churches conduct special services that commemorate Jesus' path to the crucifixion, such as the Stations of the Cross. Jesus' sacrifice for mankind and the significance of his death and resurrection are worthy of reflection at this time.
Good Friday 2023 Date
This year Good Friday 2023 falls on Friday, 7 April 2023.
Good Friday 2023: Few Interesting Facts
Here is the list of some interesting facts about Good Friday that people must know.
Some people wonder about Good Friday being called good as it is observed with sorrow and grief since Jesus Christ was crucified on this date. However, the main idea behind calling Good Friday with this name is that people believe it was a part of God's plan to save his people from their sins and show them the path of truthfulness.
Some people believe that if they want their friendship with someone to last longer, they should share a hot cross bun while singing a special rhyme: "Half for you and half for me, between us two shall goodwill be." Worth a try, as far as we're concerned.
Catholics do not eat meat on the occasion of Good Friday. They either prefer a complete meal or two smaller meals.
People prepare different sweets and cookies on Good Friday and eat them on Easter Sunday. It is believed that doing so brings good luck and success.
The date of Good Friday is not fixed and changes every year because it is based on the lunar calendar.
Some people believe that getting a haircut on Good Friday is good for health and prevents headaches for the rest of the year.
A free open-air play The Passion of Jesus is put on in London's Trafalgar Square every year. You can also enjoy it live stream on Facebook.
Good Friday holiday is observed unofficially in many schools and banks of the country.
Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 made Good Friday holiday official in Cuba.
Since Good Friday is observed as Sorrowful Friday in Germany, no dancing is allowed on this day and nightclubs are closed. People who will violate this law have to pay a fine of £1,000 (or $1,300).
