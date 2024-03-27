Good Friday 2024: Traditions and Important Rituals Christians Follow on This Day

Veneration of the Cross Ceremony

In some churches, a special ceremony is held called the Veneration of the Cross. Worshippers are invited to come forward and kiss or touch a cross as an act of devotion. Many people attend this ceremony on Good Friday. This is considered as an act of reverence.

Fasting and Abstinence

One of the most important rituals that most Christians follow on Good Friday is fasting. They either observe complete fasting or partial fasting on this day. They do not eat meat and certain good items as a form of spiritual discipline.

Acts of Charity and Compassion

Good Friday is the time to think about the lessons taught by Jesus. He taught us to take care of the poor and look after those in need. Some people do charity on this day and work with organisations that look after the poor and needy. They also feed stray animals and provide shelter. This is a day to show love and compassion to others.