Skincare: 5 Homemade Face Packs for Pigmentation

5 face masks for pigmentation.
Do you feel like your skin is getting old or do you notice more prominent crow’s feet or frown lines? According to dermatologists, there are chances that you may even suffer from uneven skin tone, brown patches, and freckles on décolletage, hands, and shoulder areas. These dark spots are known as pigmentation, caused by sun exposure, especially UVA rays, which penetrate deeply into the skin, and thus lead to aging.
According to US NIH, skin pigmentation is a result of the overproduction of melanin and results in dark spots, skin darkening, and patchy skin. In case of hyperpigmentation, it can even spread to hands, toes, fingers, and areas around the mouth.
Multani Mitti has been known for its benefits for ages and it is one of the most effective remedies to attain smooth skin. It has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help all skin types and treat all skin diseases. It can also help manage problems like itching, redness, and psoriasis.
You can use Multani Mitti, honey, and rose water. Mix four tablespoons of sandalwood with half a spoon of honey and two spoons of rose water. Mix all the ingredients and wash your face using a cleanser and cold water.
Pat dry your face and make sure to massage the pack and wash it off after 25 minutes.
Soak a handful of almonds overnight and peel off their skin the next morning. Crush the soaked almonds and grind them to make a fine paste. Add raw milk to the paste and use a cotton ball to apply the mixture to the face or skin. Leave it off for about 20 minutes.
Rinse it off using cold water and you can apply it twice a week to see effective results.
Papaya is known for its natural enzyme papain, which can help in lightening the skin and treating dark spots. It can help get rid of dead skin cells, dark patches, and skin blemishes.
You will need half a papaya and some raw milk. Grate fresh raw half papaya and add approximately four tablespoons of raw milk to form a smooth paste. Apply this pack to your face for about 20 minutes and rinse it off using cold water.
Apply this face pack thrice a week to treat dark spots on skin.
Use orange peel with moong dal to prepare an effective herbal face pack for treating pigmentation. Moong dal is rich in Vitamin B1, B5, B9, and B6, which help boost blood circulation. Vitamin B promotes skin lightening, which helps reduce skin pigmentation. The citric acid in the orange peel can also help soften the skin.
Soak two tablespoons of moong dal overnight. Then grind it to make a fine paste and add two teaspoons of orange peel powder and honey. Now slowly add milk to the mixture while stirring it. Mix it well to form a smooth paste and apply it to the face.
Leave it for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off using lukewarm water. You can apply the orange peel face mask twice a week for best results. You can dry the orange peel and grind it well in advance for the mask.
Avocados are a great ingredient used in creams and skin care products in the market to treat skin blemishes. Avocados are rich in fatty acids, Vitamin E, and oleic acid that help in rejuvenating the skin. Vitamin E is effective in treating skin pigmentation.
You have to mash the avocados to form a smooth paste and then mix milk with it. Apply this simple face mask and wash it off after 20 minutes. You can use this gentle face mask almost every day.
Use this pack on your face daily to see visible results.
