Skincare: DIY Face Packs for Dry Skin

DIY face packs for dry skin
Do you have dry skin as well? First of all, there are many people who are not aware of their skin type. You need to be aware of your skin type and you must know that knowing your skin type is the first step towards a glowing and healthy skin journey.
You might have dry skin if you experience dry patches and flakiness every now and then. We are here to introduce you to a few magical face packs that will do wonders for people with dry skin. The specialised ingredients present in face packs for dry skins will help maintain soft, supple, and healthy skin.
Face packs have the ability to lock in moisture and make your skin look flawless. Natural and homemade masks can give your skin the love that it deserves.
Cucumber is extremely hydrating and that is why it is the first ingredient for our face pack. It will help moisturise your dry skin naturally, help solve the problem of irritation, and provide a cooling effect on the skin thus making it soft and supple. It is also effective for the itching sensation which is often seen with dry skin.
You can peel and mash half a cucumber into a bowl and add a teaspoon of sugar to it. Then store the mixture in the refrigerator for some time. Apply it to your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Then rinse off with cold water.
You can apply this face mask twice a week for effective results.
Sandalwood is known as chandan in India and has always been a part of the beauty regime. That is one of the reasons many products in the market use sandalwood as an ingredient.
It is excellent for treating dry patches, flakiness, and irritation caused on the skin. It helps improve the skin tone and texture as well. It also helps nourish the skin and maintains its elasticity.
You can mix a tablespoon of sandalwood powder with one-fourth teaspoon of coconut oil and one tablespoon of rose water for extra hydration.
Mix these ingredients well and apply them to the face. Leave the pack for 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water. You can use this face pack twice a week.
While egg white is known to be beneficial for oily skin since it helps get rid of excess oil and prevents sebum production that causes acne. But what about the yolk? The yolk is beneficial for dry skin and can be used to prepare a nourishing hydrating face pack.
Honey in the face pack has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties but the best part is it acts as a humectant that makes the skin hydrated but not oily.
You can mix the yolk of one egg with a teaspoon of honey and blend it until it becomes a fine thick paste. Now apply this face pack to your face and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then rinse it off with cold water. Do not use the face pack for more than twice a week.
Banana and olive oil both sound great and extremely hydrating due to the texture. Banana has moisturising, anti-wrinkle, and anti-ageing properties. You can also add a teaspoon of honey with olive oil to deeply moisturise and condition your skin. This face pack will naturally regulate the sebum production of the skin.
You can mash half a banana with one tablespoon of honey and one teaspoon of olive oil. Now mix or blend this mixture to form a smooth paste and apply it to your face. Rinse it off after 10-15 minutes and you will feel the difference immediately.
