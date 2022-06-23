Sabyasachi To Open A Store In New York City In Fall 2022

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known by his wedding wear brand Sabyasachi, is opening up his first New York store in Fall 2022.

Sabyasachi is one of the most influential creators of wedding wear, according to a detailed profile piece in the New York Times Magazine. The store is located on Christopher Street and features more than a million dollars' worth of art.

Over the last five years several influential actors and actresses have been outfitted by Sabyasachi for their own wedding. Some of the popular couples include Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; Anushka Sharma and the cricketeer Virat Kohli; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Isha Ambani, daughter of the richest Indian man, also got her outfits for her wedding festivities from Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi will also be finalizing a beauty line and prepare for a jewelry pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman in 2023, as a part of his global expansion.

In an interview with the New York Times Magazine, he said he hopes to introduce Americans to "the painstaking art and exuberance of Indian weaves, embroidery and craft."

Having founded his own label with Rs. 20,000 from his father and sister, the brand now employs 1,000 artisans, 500 full-time staff members, and has ordered work from thousands others ranging from jewelry makers, weavers, dyers, and printmakers.