Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Sabyasachi Outfits Arrive in a Taxi
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shoot for their film 'Brahmastra'.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are most probably tying the knot soon and the Sabyasachi outfits being delivered to Ranbir’s Bandra house Vastu only added to the speculation. The wedding outfits arrived in coat bags and a Sabyasachi bag in a taxi on Monday afternoon.
A fan wondered, “Taxi se home delivery?” and another wrote, “OMG kade taxi main aarhe hain it's not fair ...range rover kahan hai …” “Crore rupee kaa lehnga taxi main,” another comment read.
The house in Bandra is also rumoured to be a venue for Alia and Ranbir’s wedding ceremonies. Ranbir’s under-construction house, the Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, was decorated with LED string lights and the Kapoors’ RK House was also decked up in lights.
Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt had told Bombay Times, “Alia is getting married to Ranbir at RK House where Rishi Kapoor (and Neetu Kapoor) too got married and I remember I was a part of that wedding as well.”
Alia and Ranbir recently wrapped up the final schedule of their film Brahmastra, which is the first time they’ll be working together. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, will release on 9 September.
