Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Sabyasachi Outfits Arrive in a Taxi

Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt had told Bombay Times, “Alia is getting married to Ranbir at RK House where Rishi Kapoor (and Neetu Kapoor) too got married and I remember I was a part of that wedding as well.”

Alia and Ranbir recently wrapped up the final schedule of their film Brahmastra, which is the first time they’ll be working together. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, will release on 9 September.