10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Sabyasachi Mukherjee

It is no secret that B-town divas love birthday boy Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ever since he made his Bollywood debut as a costume designer with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, his label has been tinsel town’s go-to choice. Even when it comes to walking down the aisle, our celebrities turn to Sabyasachi for their fairytale bridal outfit. In fact, Deepika Padukone had earlier revealed that whenever she gets married, she’d want to be a Sabyasachi bride too. And boy, did she do that!

We all know the brand ‘Sabyasachi’, but we don’t know much about Sabya, the person. The designer recently appeared on a chat show with his BFF Rani Mukerji and that’s where we learned a few things about Bollywood’s favourite designer.

Did you know that Sabyasachi Mukherjee was one of the very few guests at the Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra wedding? Not just that, he designed Rani’s bridal outfit in three hours. Sabya was also probably one of the first few people to find out about the Virushka wedding, much before the couple’s industry friends did. He revealed that his team used codes all through while working on Anushka’s bridal couture, so that the big secret stayed a secret.

Find out how much the most expensive Sabyasachi creation costs, why he thinks he is worth every penny he is paid, and more about this magical couturier.

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and being republished on Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s birth anniversary.)