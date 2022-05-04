Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla stuns in a Sabyasachi saree

An Indian businesswoman and socialite, Natasha Poonawalla, walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022 in New York City on 2 May 2022.

Poonawalla brought an Indian flair to this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", referring to the "Gilded Glamour" of the 19th century. Her outfit was a Sabyasachi designed saree and a metal bustier from Schiaparelli.