Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla stuns in a Sabyasachi saree

Natasha Poonawalla in a Sabyasachi Saree.
Photo: Instagram
An Indian businesswoman and socialite, Natasha Poonawalla, walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022 in New York City on 2 May 2022.
Poonawalla brought an Indian flair to this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", referring to the "Gilded Glamour" of the 19th century. Her outfit was a Sabyasachi designed saree and a metal bustier from Schiaparelli.
An era of opulence, extravagance, and naive gaiety which was the 19th century US, was reflected in the fashion at the time. True to the theme of the Met Gala 2022, Poonawalla's custom gold handcrafted tulle saree with its long-sweeping trail swept the paparazzi at the red carpet off their feet. Embroidered with silk floss thread, the signature Sabyasachi saree was embellished with semi-precious stones, crystals, beads, and printed velvet. Her embroidered strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline matched the whole six yards.
What set her outfit apart from any other saree or stereotypical gown was the metal bustier, a hand-forged Schiaparelli piece with accented wires that rose above Poonawalla's head. An ode to the corsets that were a norm during the 19th century in the US, this bustier was an homage to the women of the past who had no other choice but to wear corsets not only for public gatherings but also at home, in their daily lives.
