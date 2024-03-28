Easter 2024: Date, History, Images, and Significance of This Christian Holiday

Easter is an important festivals of Christians. It marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after His crucifixion. While the date of Easter can vary from year to year, it typically falls on the first Sunday following the Paschal Moon. This year, Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, 31 March 2024.

Easter is a time of joyful celebration and rejuvenation for Christians worldwide, and the date of Easter reflects the solemnity of the 40-day period known as Lent. Lent is a time of reflection and prayer, and Easter Sunday marks the end of the month of Lent and the beginning of spring.

Easter is one of the "moveable feasts" in the liturgical calendar. While Christmas is fixed on a solar calendar, Easter is dependent on lunar cycles, which means that the date can change.