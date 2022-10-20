Diwali 2022 Calendar: Shubh Muhurat of Festivals From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj

Diwali is a festival of 5 days. It is not Diwali that Hindus celebrate for 5 days but other festivals that come before or after Diwali. Festivals like Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi, Narak Chaturdashi, or Kali Chaudas, also known as Choti Diwali, and Govardhan Puja are all celebrated together one after the other.

The five-day festival will begin with Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on 22 October, and will end with the celebrations of Bhai Dooj, which will be celebrated on 26 October this year. We are here with the exact time, date, and shubh muhurat for each festival.