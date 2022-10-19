Dhanteras 2022: Significance of the Day, Puja Tradition To Follow
Dhanteras 2022: People buy gold, utensils, and other useful items on this day to welcome prosperity and good luck.
Dhanteras, popularly known as Dhantrayodashi, will be observed on 23 October in India. It is one of the most auspicious and important festivals because it marks the beginning of Diwali. People celebrate this festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. They follow all the rituals and conduct pujas so that Goddess Lakshmi blesses them with good fortune and prosperity. The preparations for Dhanteras 2022 have begun way ahead of the actual event. People cannot wait to welcome the festive season.
According to the Drik Panchang, Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on both 22 October and 23 October. One must remember the puja dates and timings properly. People start cleaning and decorating their houses before Dhanteras because Diwali comes just after that. The entire festive season ends with Bhai Dooj.
Dhanteras is an important festival because it brings prosperity and good health. People religiously conduct pujas at their homes on this day. They pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, and happiness.
Dhanteras 2022: Importance and Significance
The word 'Dhan' refers to wealth and 'Teras' means 13th. This is why it is called Dhanteras. The festival of Diwali starts with Dhanteras and on this auspicious day, people pray to the Gods of wealth and prosperity.
As per the Hindu scriptures, it is believed that on this auspicious day, Devi Lakshmi and Lord Kuber appeared with treasures during the churning of the ocean or at the time of Samudra Manthan.
People worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi on this holy day for this reason.
On the day of Dhanteras, people buy lots of gold and silver jewellery along with utensils and other useful items. It is believed that buying these items on this day brings good luck and fortune.
Dhanteras 2022: Rituals and Traditions
Here are some rituals that people follow on the day of Dhanteras:
People wake up early and start preparing for the puja.
They decorate their homes with rangolis, diyas, lights, and other decorative items.
They conduct Lakshmi Puja in the evening as per the puja muhurat. The entire family sits together for the puja.
After the puja is over, people start preparing for Diwali. They send sweets, gifts, and good wishes to each other.
