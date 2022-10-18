Dhanteras 2022: Stories Behind the Celebration and Festive Rituals To Follow

Know the story behind Dhanteras here.
Diwali, the festival of lights, commences with Dhanteras, which is one of the most auspicious and religious days. On the day of Dhanteras, many pujas and rituals are practised by the people. One popular ritual that everyone follows is the custom of purchasing metals, especially gold. People believe that buying gold on Dhanteras will bring money, fortune, and good health. Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on 23 October in India by all the Hindu devotees on a grand scale.
People are eagerly waiting to celebrate Dhanteras 2022. It is a day that is filled with happiness, joy, and good vibes because it marks the beginning of Diwali. Hindu devotees conduct prayers and wear new clothes on this day. They also send gifts and good wishes to their loved ones on Dhanteras. People spend time with their families.
As we are gearing up to celebrate the festival of Dhanteras, one should know the story behind it. There are two stories linked to this festival that have made the day extremely auspicious.
Story of King Hima's Son
As per the mythology, King Hima's son was supposed to pass away on his fourth wedding anniversary. He was only 16 years old and the cause of his death would be a snake bite.
He had come in the form of a snake and could not enter the King's home. The wife continued to sing soft tunes all night. The tunes were so melodious that the snake stayed at the doorway listening to them. This is how King Hima's son was rescued.
Story of Lord Dhanvantri
The Hindu texts talk about the story of Lord Dhanvantri, who is worshipped by the Hindu devotees on Dhanteras. Lord Dhanvantri appeared as a result of the ocean's final churning in search of Amrit. It is the nectar of immortality.
During Dhanteras 2022, people will light diyas, wear new clothes, and worship Lord Dhanvantri. They will welcome the festive season in good spirits and spread positivity among others.
