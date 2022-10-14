Happy Diwali 2022: Tips for a Healthy and Safe Diwali

Happy Diwali 2022
This year we will be celebrating Diwali on 24 October 2022 and everyone is just wrapping up the work to begin preparations for Diwali. Diwali is known for its tasty delicacies, social gatherings, shopping, dressing up, fun and festivities.
Diwali becomes so busy and fun that we often get off track and skip the workout and binge-eating in the office parties and get-togethers. We need to remember that festivities are temporary but your health is permanent. Thus we need to make sure that we do not underestimate our health and happiness for temporary fun and happiness. Here are a few tricks and tips that can help you maintain a healthy and safe Diwali 2022.
Diwali has always been popular among children because they love bursting crackers and playing around but it is our responsibility to educate them about the consequences of bursting crackers which results in noise pollution, and air pollution and triggers allergies and asthma as well.
Pets are a part of the family and we often ignore the voiceless members while having fun in the festivities. Pets often get scared by the loud noises of the crackers and that results in quivering and behaving in a restless manner. Thus, we can choose a peaceful Diwali so that the pets are less affected by noise and air pollution.
Diwali is a time when we often lose track of our diet and exercise but Diwali is not all about sweets and binge eating. We need to plan our diet and meals to prevent unnecessary weight gain and over-eating.
We often get busy and tired with the Diwali preparations and at the end go on buying the sweets, and snacks from the market. These sweets and snacks can be unhygienic and unhealthy since manufacturers are often more focused on sales gains than the quality of food. Thus, try making the preparation beforehand so that you can enjoy eating various sweets and snacks without worrying about your health.
This Diwali you can make DIY décor things at home to decorate your houses and office. You can paint your diyas, make wall hangings, and rangoli at home. You can also choose small local businesses to shop from rather than the commercial markets.
Make sure to take care of yourself and not overdo or over-exhaust your body during the Diwali preparations. Few things can remain undone and they are not more important than your health and mental peace.
