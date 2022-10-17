IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Steps To Get Confirmed Ticket During Festivals

Festivals are around the corner and coming few weeks will be all about festivities, family, friends, and celebrations. People studying in different cities or in jobs away from their families have to travel back to their homes during these times, thus the Indian Railways has started the tatkal system for passengers who wish to get Tatkal tickets to travel immediately.

The passengers willing to try for a tatkal ticket must know that they can book the train tickets only one day prior to the journey. For example, if you wish to travel to your hometown on 21 October, you will have to apply for a tatkal ticket on 20 October.

The word ‘Tatkal’ means ‘immediately and the Tatkal booking for 3AC Class starts at 10.00 am while the tatkal booking for sleeper begins at 11.00 am. Passengers can also book the tickets online.