IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Steps To Get Confirmed Ticket During Festivals
People will now be able to book tatkal tickets one day prior of the date of travel on the IRCTC website
Festivals are around the corner and coming few weeks will be all about festivities, family, friends, and celebrations. People studying in different cities or in jobs away from their families have to travel back to their homes during these times, thus the Indian Railways has started the tatkal system for passengers who wish to get Tatkal tickets to travel immediately.
The passengers willing to try for a tatkal ticket must know that they can book the train tickets only one day prior to the journey. For example, if you wish to travel to your hometown on 21 October, you will have to apply for a tatkal ticket on 20 October.
The word ‘Tatkal’ means ‘immediately and the Tatkal booking for 3AC Class starts at 10.00 am while the tatkal booking for sleeper begins at 11.00 am. Passengers can also book the tickets online.
Tatkal Booking: What is it and What are the Timings?
The Tatkal booking system allows a passenger to book a ticket in one day advance against the timing of the train from the station of origin.
The Tatkal booking for the AC coach starts at 10.00 am
And the tatkal bookings for non-AC coaches will begin at 11.00 am.
How to Get a Confirmed Tatkal Ticket?
Have all the details: The passengers must know that the tatkal tickets get sold off too quickly and it is all about timing, thus when you sit to book the tickets, keep all of your information ready which includes passenger information, travel details, and upload it as soon as required.
Master list: In order to create a master list you will have to visit the IRCTC website and search for the ‘My Profile’ section and create a Master List which will have all the details of the passenger and comes in handy for future bookings. When you want to buy a tatkal ticket for a trip, create a separate ‘Travel List.’
Station Codes: Make sure to check the station codes before initiating an IRCTC Tatkal booking session, you must know about the source and destination stations, as well as the station codes. If you start looking for the station codes while booking the ticket, you might miss the chance to get the tickets.
Berth Preferences: Make sure to add your berth preferences. Most of the times the lower berths are not available. Moreover, ticket booking is easier with no berth preferences.
