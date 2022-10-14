5 Diwali Snack Recipes to Include in the Menu

People who wish to make Kara Murukku as a part of their snack menu can follow the instructions. Here are the ingredients you will need:

1 cup rice flour

1 Tablespoon melted butter

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Hing

water

salt

oil

Add all the ingredients mentioned above in a mixing bowl (except oil and water). Then make a soft, non-sticky dough and convert it into a cylindrical dough. Then fix the flower plate into the press.

Apply oil on the insides and fill it with dough. Press to check and see. Press in 2-3 ladles to get it ready. Heat oil in a Kadhai and add 4-5 murukkus to the preheated oil. Deep fry them for a minute and then clip them over.

Flip over and deep fry until golden brown on both sides. You can then store the murukkus in an air-tight container.