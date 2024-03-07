DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Flat Prices, Eligibility, and How to Register Online

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has officially started the third phase of e-auction of its luxury apartments recently. The e-auction includes penthouses in Dwarka sector 19B. It is important to note that the registrations for the e-auctions formally began on 28 February. The first round of e-auction was conducted on 5 January, for 296 apartments. Out of the 296 apartments, 274 were booked in Round 1. One should know the details about the DDA Housing Scheme 2024.

In the second round of e-auction on 5 February, 707 apartments were up for grabs. Now, the third phase of DDA Housing Scheme 2024 officially began on 5 March. Interested people are requested to go through the important details such as the flat prices, eligibility, etc. You can go through the details and then participate in the e-auction.