Why Did DDA Demolish Centuries-Old Masjid, Madarsa & Graves in Delhi's Mehrauli?

Where a centuries-old mosque once stood inside Delhi's Mehrauli, there is now a flat patch of land barricaded by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) authorities. This was the sight after the DDA demolished Masjid Akhunji, Madrasa Bahrul Uloom and a decades-old graveyard abruptly in the wee hours of 31 January, Wednesday.

Imam Zakir Hussain who has been a Waqf board member and caretaker of the mosque since the last 13 years told The Quint, "On 31 January, the DDA authorities came at 5:30 in the morning. The children of the madarsa and I were up because of Fajr (early morning prayers). We were just doing wudhu (ablution) and preparing for namaz when they arrived. I got scared looking at such a crowd and the bulldozers all of a sudden."

The DDA authorities told Hussain that the properties are on "DDA land." Hussain promptly told them that it is Waqf's land.