ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Registration Begins: Flat Price & Steps To Register

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Registration Begins: Flat Price & Steps To Register

Check the application fee, type of flats, location, and terms & conditions of DDA Housing Scheme.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Registration Begins: Flat Price & Steps To Register
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

DDA Housing Scheme 2023: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin the registration at first-come, first-serve basis from today, 30 June 2023 and around 5000 flats will be available for sale initially. The DDA housing scheme is for people who are financially weak and belong to low income groups.

The people will have an option to book a property of their choice in a locality and floor as per their preference. The scheme will be launched online at a first-come and first-serve (FCFS) housing scheme. 

The scheme will initially offer 5000 flats of different categories in different localities. The FCFS DDA Housing Scheme will include HIG flats in Jasola, MIG flats in Dwarka & Narela, and LIG & EWS flats in Narela, Loknayak Puram, Rohini, and Sirsapur. 

The prices of LIG and EWS flats will be similar to the same category of flats offered under the Special Housing Scheme 2021. In the Special Housing Scheme 2021, the LIG flats were at a price range of Rs 15 to 25 Lakh, and EWS flats were priced between Rs 7.91 and Rs 12.42 Lakh. 

Also Read

Women & Mobility: Why Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Is More Than Just a 'Freebie'

Women & Mobility: Why Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Is More Than Just a 'Freebie'
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Register For DDA Housing Scheme 2023?

  1. Interested people can visit the website at https://eservices.dda.org.in/

  2. On the website, they can check details like the size of the pocket, Layout plan of the flat flats, and location.

  3. The person who wishes to register for flats under this Scheme can deposit the application fee- Rs 10,000 for EWS and Rs. 15,000 for LIG category.

  4. The application money will be adjusted against the cost of the flat but it is non-refundable in case of cancellation.

  5. You can apply online and book a specific flat on 'First Come First Serve' basis.

  6. After a person selects a flat online, he will be given 30 minutes, to deposit "application money" online.

Also Read

SBI WhatsApp Banking: Easy Steps To Register and Get Information on Mobile Phone

SBI WhatsApp Banking: Easy Steps To Register and Get Information on Mobile Phone

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Topics:  DDA Housing Scheme 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×