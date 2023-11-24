Join Us On:
DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Registration Date, Steps To Apply & Price List

The Delhi Development Authority is offering 32,000 newly constructed flats along with luxury penthouses, under its 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023'. Registration for the flats, which will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, will start today, 24th November 2023. The flats are located in Dwarka, Loknayakpuram, and Narela. The prices of these flats range from Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 5 crore. According to DDA officials, a nominal registration fee will be charged by the authority for potential buyers to apply for the scheme. 

Applicants can apply for the flats online at the official website - dda.gov.in/eservices.dda.org.in. The scheme includes flats in all categories - super high-income group (SHIG), HIG (high-income group), MIG (middle-income group), LIG (low-income group), and EWS (economically weaker section). They are available in Narela, Dwarka, Sector 19B, Dwarka Sector-14, Vasant Kunj, and Loknayak Puram in the planned phase.

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Price List

The prices of the flats for different categories are as follows:

• EWS flats start from Rs 11.5 lakh

• LIG flats from Rs 23 lakh

• MIG flats from Rs 1 crore

• HIG flats from Rs 1.4 crore

• Super HIG flats from Rs 2.5 crore

• Penthouses from Rs 5 crore onwards

This is the first time that DDA is offering more than 1,100 luxury flats, including penthouses and high-income group (HIG) flats, in Dwarka Sector 19B, overlooking the Golf Course. 

The luxury flats, along with some MIG (mid-income) flats in Dwarka Sector 14 and Loknayakpuram, will be available through e-auction mode. In addition, 728 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 19B, 316 LIG flats, and 1008 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 14, along with 224 EWS flats in Loknayakpuram and over 28,000 flats in Narela across various categories, will be offered through the First Come First Serve (FCFS) mode.

According to PTI, currently, 24,000 flats are ready for occupancy, and the construction of the remaining 8,500 will be completed in the next six months. 

Topics:  DDA Housing Scheme 

