Coconut Oil For Skin: Uses and Benefits For Healthy Skin

Make up remover for eyes- You would be surprised to know how effective the coconut oil is on your eye makeup, moreover, it can remove the waterproof mascara as well. Just dab a little coconut oil on cotton ball and gently sweep it over your eyes and under-eyes to get rid of the waxy, inky eye makeup, leaving the delicate area hydrated and clean.

Ingredient for face mask- We all have become aware of the harmful chemicals and ingredients in our skincare products thus we have switched towards using DIY techniques for more benefits and less harm. Coconut oil is a great ingredient for extra hydration. Coconut oil is extremely hydrating and nourishing but make sure to avoid using it if you have oily skin.

Coconut oil for under eyes- There are plenty of eye creams in the market and not to mention the high prices of this category of skin care. But instead of paying thousands for a small tube or bottle of under eye serums and creams, try using few drops of coconut oil if you have dry under-eyes, the weather is cold or your skin feels dehydrated. You only need to dab a light layer of coconut oil to hydrate and protect the skin.

Use coconut oil as hand cream- We all know that water strips off the natural moisture from the skin when we wash our hands frequently. Hard water even when used rarely in a day can be harsh for the skin. This is where the coconut oil can come into play and give your relief from dry and itchy skin. You just need to apply a few drops of coconut oil on hands immediately after washing.