10 Benefits of Consuming Ghee on an Empty Stomach

1. Ghee is a rich source of nutrients like calcium, healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamins A, D, E, and K. Thus consuming ghee on an empty stomach helps keep the cells in the body healthy. It provides intense hydration and turns the dry skin into soft and supple skin since ghee on an empty stomach lends moisture to the skin and reduces wrinkles and pimples.

2. Ghee is been used as a remedy for centuries and it has the potential to protect you from recurrent infections of the nose, throat, and chest. Ghee when consumed on an empty stomach keeps the body warm and helps cure day-to-day health issues such as mild fever, and the common cold.

3. Ghee is beneficial even for the brain. The brain contains more than 50% fat and the nerve cells of the brain require optimum amounts of fatty acid for proper functioning. Ghee provides enough fat to the brain thus giving it the required nourishment. It also keeps the brain hydrated thus improving cognitive functions and concentration. Moreover, vitamin E in the ghee protects the brain from disorders and works like magic when consumed on an empty stomach.

4. People with arthritis can also use the benefits of Ghee and get relief from the usual aches and pains. Ghee has omega-3 fatty acids that reduce the inflammation in osteoporosis patients. It can also be helpful to women who are calcium deficient. One teaspoon of ghee every morning before breakfast can fulfil the calcium requirement. Ghee provides lubrication between the joints and tissues providing relief from pain and cramps thus increasing bone strength, and promoting weight loss.