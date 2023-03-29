Benefits of ghee consumption
Ghee is considered a superfood and it has been used as a home remedy or a miracle food since centuries in India. Ayurveda has backed up the beneficial effects of Ghee and it is also known as the Navel of Immortality.
Ghee is a rich source of antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. It has various benefits of the medicines of Ayurveda and it is often compared to life force Ojas, meaning it can also help increase immunity.
People often consume ghee with Rotis, daal, and lunch or dinner but there is another way to consume ghee that can be more effective and beneficial for overall health. You can consume a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach or mix it with lukewarm water. Know the 10 benefits of consuming ghee on an empty stomach below.
1. Ghee is a rich source of nutrients like calcium, healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamins A, D, E, and K. Thus consuming ghee on an empty stomach helps keep the cells in the body healthy. It provides intense hydration and turns the dry skin into soft and supple skin since ghee on an empty stomach lends moisture to the skin and reduces wrinkles and pimples.
2. Ghee is been used as a remedy for centuries and it has the potential to protect you from recurrent infections of the nose, throat, and chest. Ghee when consumed on an empty stomach keeps the body warm and helps cure day-to-day health issues such as mild fever, and the common cold.
3. Ghee is beneficial even for the brain. The brain contains more than 50% fat and the nerve cells of the brain require optimum amounts of fatty acid for proper functioning. Ghee provides enough fat to the brain thus giving it the required nourishment. It also keeps the brain hydrated thus improving cognitive functions and concentration. Moreover, vitamin E in the ghee protects the brain from disorders and works like magic when consumed on an empty stomach.
4. People with arthritis can also use the benefits of Ghee and get relief from the usual aches and pains. Ghee has omega-3 fatty acids that reduce the inflammation in osteoporosis patients. It can also be helpful to women who are calcium deficient. One teaspoon of ghee every morning before breakfast can fulfil the calcium requirement. Ghee provides lubrication between the joints and tissues providing relief from pain and cramps thus increasing bone strength, and promoting weight loss.
5. Eating ghee on an empty stomach has various benefits for the hair as well. It strengthens the roots by providing nourishment to the hair follicles and even keeps dandruff at bay.
6. Regular consumption of ghee strengthens the immune system as well preventing infections and toxins. Ghee has such an effect due to the presence of antioxidants that help absorb fat-soluble vitamins and minerals, enhancing gut health as well.
7. Desi ghee acts as an excellent cooling agent for the eyes as well. The omega 3 fatty acids help to reduce the vision-related problems and fights off dryness or fatigue in the eyes.
8. Regular consumption of one or two teaspoons of ghee on an empty stomach improves blood circulation and prevents the thickening of arteries, reducing the accumulation of free radicals that can be harmful.
9. Ghee also helps in flushing out stubborn fat and toxins, promoting good cholesterol and gut health due to butyric acid and medium-chain triglycerides. It reduces the bad cholesterol by 10 to 20 % and the omega-3 fatty acids help eliminate bad cholesterol thus improving heart health.
10. Ghee is a rich in butyric acid and when consumed with warm water, it helps solve the digestive problems, lubricates the intestinal walls, clears the passage, and prevents abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation. It acts as an laxative and reduces acidity, improves metabolism and helps in better absorption of nutrients in the small intestine.
