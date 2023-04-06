Top 5 Health Benefits of Blueberries

Blueberries and their benefits.
(Image: iStock)
Blueberries the tiny blue fruits that have recently become quite popular among the fruit lovers and people who are conscious of what they eat and consume on a day-to-day basis. These fruits are quite sweet and nutritive. They are also commonly referred to as the 'superfood' since they are low in calories and highly nutritious.
The blueberry bush is a flowering shrub that produces berries with a bluish, purple hue, similar to the fruits like cranberries and huckleberries.
They are green in color when they first begin to grow and they become deep purple as they ripen. Blueberries are one of the most nutritious berries and quite hydrating with 85% water content and the following nutrients:
Fiber: 3.6 grams
Vitamin C: 16% of the Daily Value (DV)
Vitamin K: 24% of the DV
Manganese: 22% of the DV
Small amounts of various other nutrients
Let's get to the various benefits of consuming blueberries regularly.
Rich in Antioxidants: Blueberries are rich in antioxidants the particles that protect the body from free radicals that are extremely dangerous. These unstable molecules cause damage to your cells contributing to aging and diseases like cancer. The fruits is said to have highest levels of antioxidants among other common fruits and vegetables, polyphenol antioxidants called flavonoids being the most important ones. Flavonoids like anthocyanins are responsible the health benefits of the fruit.
Protects from High Cholesterol: High levels of bad cholesterol or LDL can cause oxidative damage to the cells as well as the DNA when they oxidize. The oxidization of LDL results in various heart problems as well. The high levels of antioxidants reduce the levels of oxidized LDL thus making it a great fruit for heart health. 2 Ounce of frozen dried blueberries lower LDL oxidation by 28% over 8 weeks.
Keeps Blood Pressure in Check: Research proves that blueberries have significant benefits for people with high blood pressure, one of the main contributors to heart problems. In a study, 2 ounces of regular consumption of blueberries showed reduction in blood pressure by 4-6 percent in cases of obese people. Research proves similar effects in cases of postmenopausal women.
Improves Brain health: Free radicals as discussed previously causes oxidative stress that can accelerate the brain’s aging process, having negative impact on the brain health. The antioxidants in blueberries affect areas of the brain related to intelligence. These blueberries are beneficial for the ageing neurons since they improve cell signaling.
Reduces the risk of UTI: Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a common problem among people, especially women. It has been said that cranberry juice is beneficial in cases of UTI but did you know even blueberries can help prevent such infections due to the presence of the same active substances as cranberry juice- the anti-adhesives that help prevent bacteria like E. coli from binding to the wall of your bladder. Though more research is required for the same.
