Top 5 Health Benefits of Blueberries

Rich in Antioxidants: Blueberries are rich in antioxidants the particles that protect the body from free radicals that are extremely dangerous. These unstable molecules cause damage to your cells contributing to aging and diseases like cancer. The fruits is said to have highest levels of antioxidants among other common fruits and vegetables, polyphenol antioxidants called flavonoids being the most important ones. Flavonoids like anthocyanins are responsible the health benefits of the fruit.

Protects from High Cholesterol: High levels of bad cholesterol or LDL can cause oxidative damage to the cells as well as the DNA when they oxidize. The oxidization of LDL results in various heart problems as well. The high levels of antioxidants reduce the levels of oxidized LDL thus making it a great fruit for heart health. 2 Ounce of frozen dried blueberries lower LDL oxidation by 28% over 8 weeks.

Keeps Blood Pressure in Check: Research proves that blueberries have significant benefits for people with high blood pressure, one of the main contributors to heart problems. In a study, 2 ounces of regular consumption of blueberries showed reduction in blood pressure by 4-6 percent in cases of obese people. Research proves similar effects in cases of postmenopausal women.

Improves Brain health: Free radicals as discussed previously causes oxidative stress that can accelerate the brain’s aging process, having negative impact on the brain health. The antioxidants in blueberries affect areas of the brain related to intelligence. These blueberries are beneficial for the ageing neurons since they improve cell signaling.

Reduces the risk of UTI: Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a common problem among people, especially women. It has been said that cranberry juice is beneficial in cases of UTI but did you know even blueberries can help prevent such infections due to the presence of the same active substances as cranberry juice- the anti-adhesives that help prevent bacteria like E. coli from binding to the wall of your bladder. Though more research is required for the same.