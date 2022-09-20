DIY Face Masks to Remove Blackheads at Home

People with oily skin have to face a lot of challenges and put in more efforts to take care of their skin. A little laziness and carelessness can make them regret about skipping their skincare routine. They not only suffer from sticky skin texture but have to work hard to keep the pimples, acne, blackheads and whiteheads at bay.

The excess oil released from the pores, settles down on the skin and gets oxidized to form blackheads. They clog the pores and are thus called blackheads. But we have a solution for the people with oily and combination skin type. These DIY mask recipes will come handy and can be prepared at home with the ingredients easily available at home.