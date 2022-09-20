DIY Face Masks to Remove Blackheads at Home
Try these easy home remedies in the form of DIY masks to get rid of blackheads at home.
People with oily skin have to face a lot of challenges and put in more efforts to take care of their skin. A little laziness and carelessness can make them regret about skipping their skincare routine. They not only suffer from sticky skin texture but have to work hard to keep the pimples, acne, blackheads and whiteheads at bay.
The excess oil released from the pores, settles down on the skin and gets oxidized to form blackheads. They clog the pores and are thus called blackheads. But we have a solution for the people with oily and combination skin type. These DIY mask recipes will come handy and can be prepared at home with the ingredients easily available at home.
Oatmeal and Yogurt Mask
You will need ingredients like olive oil, lemon, oatmeal powder and yogurt that are available at everyone's house Oatmeal is the key ingredient because of its coarse texture that makes it a great exfoliator and helps get rid of blackheads.
Yogurt is a natural cleanser that helps wash off the dirt to get a spotless and clear skin. Lactic acid present in olive oil helps keep the skin moisturized and smooth. Lemon is an optional ingredient that speeds up the process of cleaning dirt and oil off the skin.
You can mix the key ingredients with a few drops of lemon juice and apply the mixture on the face. Leave the face mask for 20 minutes and wash your face with a mild cleanser later.
Honey and Cinnamon Face Mask
This DIY face mask is one of the most effective recipes since honey and cinnamon are both antibacterial and possess cleansing properties. Cinnamon acts as a natural astringent and helps shrink the pores so that the dirt and oil cannot settle on the skin. On the other hand, honey is a natural moisturizer that helps attain a hydrating, bright and glowing skin.
You can mix one tablespoon of cinnamon powder with three spoons of honey and apply the mixture with the help of a brush on the T zone of the face since it can be harsh for the sensitive skin. Scrub it off after 10 minutes and wash your face with a mild cleanser.
Turmeric and Sandalwood Face Mask
Turmeric and sandalwood can be easily found in the local stores or in the kitchen. Sandalwood powder will help cleanse the skin and turmeric will be effective in getting rid of the acne-causing bacteria due to its anti-bacterial properties.
You just have to mix one spoon of sandalwood powder with half a spoon of turmeric powder and three spoons of plain yogurt. Apply the mixture on a clean and dry face. Scrub off the face pack after 30 minutes by rubbing it off in circular motions. Make sure to apply the mixture on the T zone and wash it off with lukewarm water.
Egg White Mask
This mask is the most easy DIY face mask to get rid of blackheads since it has only one key ingredient that can be found easily in your kitchen. This remedy is a tried and tested option and has been effective in most cases.
You have to use egg white, lemon and a tissue paper. Beat the egg white till it turns into a foamy texture and add a few drops of lemon in it. Then put a tissue paper on the concerned areas and with the help of a brush apply the mixture over it. Peel off the tissue paper after it becomes dry. Use this DIY mask once a week.
Egg white tightens the skin, gets rid of dead skin cells and the settled blackheads while the lemon helps maintain a bright and even tone skin.
Baking Soda and Apple Cider Vinegar Mask
Baking soda has been a consistent part of the kitchen since ages. It has been used for several reasons. But when it comes to skincare, it helps get rid of dead skin cells, deeply settled impurities and oil. It will not only help neutralize the natural pH of the skin but the skin will produce less oil thus preventing blackheads.
Apple cider vinegar will help shrink the pores due to its astringent properties.
Firstly, make a DIY paste with water and baking soda and apply it on the T zone of the face. Then massage the face so that the mixture slowly exfoliates the skin. Then wash the face with warm water or take the help of steam to open the pores. After washing it off, use diluted apple cider vinegar as a toner.
