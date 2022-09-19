Coconut Water: Nutrients Composition and Health Benefits
Hydration is one of the most important factors to keep a body healthy and well-nourished. Water is always there to help us quench our thirst but what's more nourishing, healthy, and tasty is coconut water. The sweet-tasting water from its natural packaging is devoid of any harmful toxins and provides various health benefits.
The beverage is one of the best cooling options and is full of vitamins and minerals that can also be used in drinks and smoothies. Let's know about the nutrient composition and health benefits of drinking coconut water regularly.
Coconut Water: Nutrient Composition
Coconuts usually grow in tropical climates on trees are considered a fruit.
Coconut is a nourishing fruit and the water is found in the middle of the green coconut. A coconut matures in 10–12 months, some of the liquid is found in the coconut while the rest ripens to form a solid white flesh known as coconut meat.
Coconut water is found in coconuts that are about 6–7 months old. Coconut water contains 94% water and very little fat. Coconut milk contains about 50% water and is quite high in fat and is different from coconut water.
One cup (240 ml) of coconut water contains 60 calories and other nutrients like:
Carbs: 15 grams
Sugar: 8 grams
Calcium: 4% of the daily value (DV)
Magnesium: 4% of the DV
Phosphorus: 2% of the DV
Potassium: 15% of the DV
It Helps Hydrate the Body After Exercise
You don't have to buy any fancy drinks to hydrate yourself. These drinks are costly with lots of sugar and calories. While coconut water is low in calories, devoid of any sugar, and contains low levels of carbs. The electrolytes of sodium, potassium, and magnesium in coconut water are quite beneficial to maintain the energy levels lost due to exercise.
Coconut water must be consumed by people who burn calories for at least an hour because it can be helpful only after long hours of exercise sessions.
Helps Lower Blood Sugar Levels
According to US NIH, coconut water has the potential to lower blood sugar levels and improve the markers of diabetes in patients. It is believed that people who consume coconut water regularly have controlled blood sugar levels.
Research proves that coconut water can reduce blood glucose but more research is required to ensure the findings. The presence of magnesium also helps increase insulin sensitivity thus reducing blood sugar levels in type-2 diabetes patients.
Coconut water contains carbs (which are broken down into sugars in the body), so consult a doctor or a dietitian before adding it to your diet.
Helps Lower Blood Pressure
Low levels of potassium in the diet are a common problem but this mineral is important as it helps remove toxins and extra sodium from your body through urine. Coconut water has proven to reduce blood pressure.
Research proves that coconut water may lower blood pressure but people who are already on medications must avoid this home remedy since it might reduce the blood pressure too much raising other health complications.
Doctors do not recommend drinking coconut water two weeks before any surgery since it affects blood pressure due to its high levels of potassium.
Helps Prevent Kidney Stones
According to US NIH, 11 percent of men and 6 percent of women suffer from kidney stones at least once in their lifetime. It can be a serious and painful health condition thus keeping yourself hydrated is the key to prevention.
Coconut water should be a part of a healthy and balanced diet for some relief and to help in getting rid of toxins. Studies have proved that coconut water increased the removal of potassium, chloride, and citrate in urine.
