Coconut Oil For Hair: Benefits and How to Use

Coconut oil is a staple in every Indian household. Though coconut oil is safe even for cooking, people in India use it more for their hair care and skincare. Coconut oil is the safest choice for all hair types due to its versatile nature. Coconut oil has various benefits for hair- relieve dandruff, restore luster to dry and damaged hair, prevent frizz, and protect hair against damage due to heat.

Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that can improve hair health and is used in various shampoos, conditioners, styling gels, and other products sold in the market. Let's know the benefits of coconut oil for hair in detail. Then you can decide if you want to give it a try or not.