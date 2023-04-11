Coconut Oil For Hair: Benefits and How to Use

Coconut Oil Benefits for Hair
(Image: iStock)
Coconut oil is a staple in every Indian household. Though coconut oil is safe even for cooking, people in India use it more for their hair care and skincare. Coconut oil is the safest choice for all hair types due to its versatile nature. Coconut oil has various benefits for hair- relieve dandruff, restore luster to dry and damaged hair, prevent frizz, and protect hair against damage due to heat.
Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that can improve hair health and is used in various shampoos, conditioners, styling gels, and other products sold in the market. Let's know the benefits of coconut oil for hair in detail. Then you can decide if you want to give it a try or not.
Reduces Damage- Research proves that coconut oil is one of the best oil among the plant based oils available. It is because coconut oil has similar proteins to natural hair thus giving it a unique ability to penetrate deep into the hair shaft. This quality reduces the amount of water absorbed into your hair limiting the damage during hair wash. Coconut oil is also capable of reducing protein loss.
Prevents Dandruff- Dandruff can be quite stubborn and it causes a dry and itchy scalp. Research has proved that application of coconut oil to the scalp is beneficial due to the antifungal benefits. Moreover, it also prevents hair loss due to dandruff, promotes growth of good bacteria and reduces scalp flaking. Coconut oil is great for skin barrier protection thus making it a good treatment for both dandruff and dry skin.
Use Coconut Oil as Prewash protector: People who have dry hair and scalp contemplate and spend their time and money in search of a prewash mask that locks in the moisture or prevents dryness. But coconut oil oil is the answer for your problem, you can apply coconut oil before hair wash so that oil can stop your hair from soaking up too much water thus preventing damage and dryness. Apply coconut oil about 15 to 30 minutes before hair wash.
Coconut Oil as Conditioner: Coconut oil can be used after and before wash. Even we can't believe it has so many benefits. You can add few drops of coconut oil to your conditioner while applying it to make it more effective with the smoothening effect. It may help strengthen the hair shaft and prevent breakage.
Coconut Oil for Styling: You don't need to spend thousand bucks on finding the hair styling sprays and heat protective sprays. Just grab on the bottle of coconut oil and just a dab of the oil can go a long way. It can help reduce frizziness, can be used for easier absorption and styling. Just apply it on wet hair.
Coconut Oil For Hair mask: Hair masks is all we need for our dry, brittle, and frizzy hair. Coconut oil can be an effective ingredient for hair mask since it can be super-nourishing. You just need to massage a teaspoon or two of the oil through your hair and wash it after a few hours. You can leave it overnight if you have extra dry and damaged hair.
