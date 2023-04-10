Coconut Oil For Skin: Uses and Benefits For Healthy Skin
There are two types of coconut oil and both are useful for the skin. It is not recommended for Oily skin.
Coconut oil is one of the most common oils that we use in our day to day life. Even if we don't use the oil everyday, you will find a bottle of coconut oil in every Indian household. There are two two types of coconut oil and there are various uses and benefits of both the types. Coconut oil has proved to be staple ingredient for face scrubs, body scrubs, lip scrubs, or replacement for lotions and masks.
There are two types of oil and the type depends on the extraction technique. Refined coconut oil is made from dried coconut meat and it may go through more processing steps like machine pressing, chemical solvents, deodorizing, and bleaching.
Oil that is extracted without using heat is known as cold-pressed coconut oil that is richer in nutrients thus making it more healthy. Today, we are here to know the benefits of coconut oil for skin and you can use any type.
Make up remover for eyes- You would be surprised to know how effective the coconut oil is on your eye makeup, moreover, it can remove the waterproof mascara as well. Just dab a little coconut oil on cotton ball and gently sweep it over your eyes and under-eyes to get rid of the waxy, inky eye makeup, leaving the delicate area hydrated and clean.
Ingredient for face mask- We all have become aware of the harmful chemicals and ingredients in our skincare products thus we have switched towards using DIY techniques for more benefits and less harm. Coconut oil is a great ingredient for extra hydration. Coconut oil is extremely hydrating and nourishing but make sure to avoid using it if you have oily skin.
Coconut oil for under eyes- There are plenty of eye creams in the market and not to mention the high prices of this category of skin care. But instead of paying thousands for a small tube or bottle of under eye serums and creams, try using few drops of coconut oil if you have dry under-eyes, the weather is cold or your skin feels dehydrated. You only need to dab a light layer of coconut oil to hydrate and protect the skin.
Use coconut oil as hand cream- We all know that water strips off the natural moisture from the skin when we wash our hands frequently. Hard water even when used rarely in a day can be harsh for the skin. This is where the coconut oil can come into play and give your relief from dry and itchy skin. You just need to apply a few drops of coconut oil on hands immediately after washing.
Use coconut oil as a shaving cream- Women need to shave their legs and hands in summer more often when they don't have time for the weekly parlor appointments. Razors can be harsh on the skin thus we need to use a proper pre-shaving and post shaving routine to prevent ingrown hair. Coconut oil is inexpensive, naturally antimicrobial, and aromatic shaving cream with skin-soothing properties that will leave your skin hydrated and non-greasy.
Use coconut oil instead of lotion- Coconut oil is a common ingredient in the body lotions and at times people with extremely dry skin do not feel that lotions are enough for their skin. In this case, coconut oil can be your savior. Coconut oil can be hydrating in its raw form or as an ingredient in moisturizers. It can be your go-to moisturizer for an affordable option. It will make your skin feel nourished and smooth.
Home remedy for skin conditions- Coconut oil is a safe natural remedy to for patients of psoriasis and eczema. Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes skin cells to build up causing rough, red, scaly patches. Coconut oil can relieve itchy and scaly skin. You can also apply virgin coconut oil twice a day on your eczema to get rid of staph bacteria on the skin that causes dryness, abrasions, redness, and thickening of the skin due to scratching.
