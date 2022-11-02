Hair Care Tips to Tame Frizzy Hair
Here are a few tips that can help people with curly hair to tame the frizziness.
Hair care tips come in handy for people who face certain problems. Few people are lucky enough to have straight, shiny, silky hair that need the least maintenance, and still, steals the show. But I wish the curly hair girls could be the same way. Frizziness can be a problem for any hair type but mainly it is faced by curly hair people and they keep trying new tricks to keep them in place.
Frizziness is just the dryness that makes the hair look like an overused broom as some would describe it and the only basic agenda is to moisturize them. But there is more to that, the ways to moisturize them and the tips to keep the moisture locked in. Thus here are a few hair care tips to prevent frizziness.
First things first, people with curly hair or constant frizzy hair must not apply the normal drugstore shampoo. For some, it may work, but for many people, it doesn't show results. Buy shampoo that is more moisturizing, with no parabens, and specially customised for curly hair.
People love hot showers for a relaxing effect but they should know that it is quite damaging to the hair. Extreme high temperatures can lead to dry and frizzy hair cuticles. Thus, make sure to have a cold water rinse after a shower to lock in the moisture, and in winters, you can use lukewarm water followed by a quick cold water rinse at the end. Tie up your hair if there's no need to get them wet.
You may not realize that the kind of towel you use also affects the levels of frizziness. Yes, the normal terrycloth towels can be rough and dry to your hair. Thus, use a microfiber towel or a cotton t-shirt to dry your hair. Microfiber towels are made of finer fibers for less friction and snagging.
Do not use a boar bristle brush on your hair since it leads to roughness, breakage, and frizziness. You can instead use a wide-teeth comb meant for frizz-prone hair and curly hair that will avoid any damage. Clean the brush frequently to avoid the product's residue on the comb causing damage to the hair.
You would not know that there are different types of hair dryers in the market and using different ones has a different effect on the frizziness of your hair. Use the ionic hair dryers that use a magnet to pull out water from the hair and keep the moisture locked rather than the regular ones that use high temperatures making the hair more frizzy.
Use hair serums and hair masks because the serums keep the curly hair in a bunch leading to less frizziness and breakage, plus the hair masks are deeply moisturizing thus your hair will look smoother, healthier, and can move freely.
