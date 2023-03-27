Oil Pulling in Ayurveda: What is it, How to Do it, and Its Benefits

You all know that there are a few simple ways to take care of your oral health and these tricks have been taught to you since childhood. Brushing, flossing, tongue scarping all are the techniques you must have heard of and practiced as well. Oil pulling is another technique that keeps your oral health in check along with the other benefits as well.

According to Ayurveda, oil pulling means simply swishing the oil around your teeth, mouth, and gums that helps clear bacteria from your mouth and promotes oral health and hygiene. Oil pulling helps get rid of the bacteria that cause issues like tooth decay, bad breath, bleeding gums, etc.

Let's know in detail about oil pulling, hen to do it, and its benefits.