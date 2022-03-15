Choti Holi 2022: Date, Legend, and Significance of Holika Dahan

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated every year in India with colours, joy, and lots of tasty food. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is usually celebrated a day before Holi, and it falls on 17 March this year.

The story behind Holika Dahan is associated with the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahalad. Let's delve deep into the legend and significance of the festival.