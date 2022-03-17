Holika Dahan 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Puja Timings, Date, Significance

Holika Dahan 2022 is on 17 March 2022.
Holi is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It marks the triumph of good over evil.
This year, Holi will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022. Holika Dahan is usually observed a day before the main event of Holi.
Holika Dahan is observed on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Falgun month.
According to the Hindu rituals, Holashtak comes into effect eight days before the Holika Dahan. This period is considered inauspicious so people believe no auspicious work should be done.
This year Holashtak began on 10 March 2022. Holika Dahan is the ritual that puts an end to the inauspicious time. It marks the beginning of good times.
The Purnima Tithi is scheduled to begin at 1:29 pm on 17 March 2022 and it will remain till 12:47 am on 18 March 2022.
It is believed that people should conduct Holika Dahan as per the timings or else they may suffer bad luck.
Holika Dahan is celebrated to get rid of all kinds of troubles and worries in life. To celebrate Holika Dahan, one has to wake up early and take a bath.
After this, the person washes their hands and starts the puja. The puja begins by offering water to Holika. This is followed by offering Roli, Akshat, flowers, turmeric, moong, gulal, wheat, sugarcane, grains, etc. to the idol.
After the entire puja is complete, Holika Dahan should be celebrated as per the mentioned timings.
