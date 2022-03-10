'Holi Has Begun on 10 March': Modi to Party Workers as BJP Scores Big in Polls

"It is a very sad thing for this country that some knowledgeable people used to measure the people of Uttar Pradesh (UP) only through the scale of caste," said PM Modi, adding that it was an insult to the people of UP to think that only casteism works in UP polls.

With poll results pouring in from five states, indicating favourable results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all but one (Punjab), Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to a grand welcome at party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

He also went on to praise Punjab workers and said that he was convinced that, by and by, the BJP will go on to emerge as a strong power in the state.