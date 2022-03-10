'Holi Has Begun on 10 March': Modi to Party Workers as BJP Scores Big in Polls

With poll results pouring in from five states, indicating favourable results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all but one (Punjab), Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to a grand welcome at party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday, 10 March.
Stating that the incoming Assembly election results reflect a victory of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 10 March said that "Holi, this year, has begun on 10 March."
Further, Modi said: “I am not someone who can sit peacefully without helping the poor get their rights... We will reach every poor person.”
"Our Nari Shakti have been our partners in this victory," he said.
"It is a very sad thing for this country that some knowledgeable people used to measure the people of Uttar Pradesh (UP) only through the scale of caste," said PM Modi, adding that it was an insult to the people of UP to think that only casteism works in UP polls.
He also went on to praise Punjab workers and said that he was convinced that, by and by, the BJP will go on to emerge as a strong power in the state.
"Today I want to share some of my concerns. Common people are involved in the development of the country but some people are lowering the level of politics," PM Modi said.
He also alleged that during COVID-19, "some people tried to mislead the country" by casting aspersion against India's vaccination programme.
In reference to the crisis in Ukraine he said: "These people also tried to cause great worries among the students and their families."
Stating that he is not against any one family, Modi went on to say:
"Mark my words: One day will come, when the people of this country will put an end to family-oriented politics," Modi said.
"Friends, I want to bring another issue before the people of this country," he said, and then went on to talk about the alleged attempt to stop investigation of corruption in the country.
