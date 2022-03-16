Happy Holi 2022 in Advance: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS and Greetings

Happy Holi in Advance 2022 wishes.
(Photo: iStock)
People in India will celebrate Holi 2022 on Friday, 18 March 2022. The Festival of colours is extremely important in India as it also welcomes the season of Spring.
While the main event of Holi is on 18 March 2022, Holika Dahan will be celebrated a day before the actual event. Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi marks the beginning of the festival.
Holi is a festival of fun, entertainment and happiness. It is the best time to celebrate with friends, family and relatives.
Many people conduct pujas in their homes so that God blesses them with wealth and prosperity.
May you be blessed with a day full of colours, happiness, laughter and smile. Wishing you a very Happy Holi.
Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you forget all your worries and enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy Holi.
Wishing you happiness, success and glory. May your Holi celebrations this year be memorable.
May God bless you with joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. Wishing you and your loved ones a very colourful Holi.
"Holi is a festival that helps to develop love and understanding for each other. Let us forget all our anger and celebrate Holi unitedly."
"Let's celebrate life with colours and enthusiasm. May we be able to fill colours in the lives of others as well."
"May the colour red bring prosperity and the colour yellow bless you with good health on this day of Holi."
Send these wishes and quotes to your loved ones on Holi 2022. Eat lots of good food and pray that God blesses everybody with a better future.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)