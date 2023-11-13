Children's Day 2023 Speech Ideas In English: What To Say On Children's Day

1. Through the speech you can enlighten the children about child labor, child abuse, and other child-related problems and teach them how to help another child in need.

2. You can include in your speech the ways to inculcate good habits such as helping blind students write exams, offering education to underprivileged children, and other compassionate activities towards their counterparts.

3. For a good start to your Children’s day speech you can begin by recollecting the reason why children's day is celebrated. You can reframe the sentence interestingly with your lilt. Try to elaborate on the reason and enjoy the interactiveness with the audience.

4. In your speech you can highlight on the importance of children.

5. By talking about the best things of being children you can give a warm feeling to the audience.

6. Through the speech compare Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for children and the aspirations of children today.

7. Talk about children as the future of the country and elaborate about the teachers-parents-students relationship. You can also give an insight on how important is education for children.