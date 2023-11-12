World Pneumonia Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Posters, and Images

World Pneumonia Day is observed globally every year on 12 November to spread awareness and educate people to combat Pneumonia disease. Pneumonia is the world’s biggest infectious killer of adults and children, which is responsible for the majority of deaths of children below five around the world. On World Pneumonia Day, the main focus is on creating ample opportunity and encouraging global action mainly in low and middle-income countries to fight the toll due to pneumonia and other respiratory infections. Pneumonia is an inflammatory respiratory disorder that is caused due to bacteria, viruses, or fungal infections that impair the air sacs of the lungs, called alveoli. It further leads to the accumulation of fluid or pus in the air sacs, which makes breathing difficult. It is a contagious disease and can prove to be fatal for people with weaker immunity, especially children and elders.

Let's know more about the theme of World Pneumonia Day 2023. Share the quotes, images, and posters with friends and family to raise awareness.