World Diabetes Day 2023: Benefits Of Yoga For Diabetics

Yoga for diabetics
(Image: iStock)
Yoga, with its various aspects including asanas, breathwork, and meditation, offers a multitude of benefits for individuals with diabetes. Besides being an effective form of exercise, yoga provides a holistic approach to managing the condition. World Diabetes Day will be celebrated on 14 November 2023 and we are here with the benefits of yoga for the diabetics.
While incorporating yoga into a diabetes management plan, specific yoga asanas have been identified as particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Some of these asanas include Viprita Karani (Legs up the Wall Pose), Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose), Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend), and more. These asanas, when practiced regularly and under supervision, can aid in stress reduction, improved blood circulation, and enhanced overall well-being.
Apart from this, yoga, when practiced alongside a comprehensive diabetes care program, offers a 360-degree approach to managing diabetes and its related complications. With guidance from a team of experts like diabetes educators, nutritionists, physiotherapists, and clinical psychologists, one can receive personalized support in their journey towards better health and well-being. Regular and consistent yoga practice, along with a well-balanced diet and appropriate medical care, can significantly contribute to improved diabetes management and overall quality of life.
Some of the key benefits of incorporating yoga into a diabetes management plan as mentioned by Palasha Sardeshai, Physiotherapist, Fitterfly:
Blood Sugar Management: Regular yoga practice has been shown to have a positive impact on lowering fasting and post-prandial blood sugar levels, thus aiding in better diabetes management.
Improved Insulin Sensitivity: Yoga can increase insulin sensitivity, reducing insulin resistance and promoting better utilization of insulin by the body.
Enhanced Muscle Strength and Flexibility: Regular practice of yoga has been found to increase muscle strength and flexibility, which not only aids in weight management but also contributes to overall physical well-being.
Cholesterol Regulation: Yoga has the potential to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglyceride levels while increasing good cholesterol (HDL) levels, contributing to improved cardiovascular health.
Stress Reduction: Through conscious breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques, yoga helps in reduce stress and anxiety, which are crucial aspects of diabetes management.
Improved Blood Circulation: Certain yoga poses, particularly inversion poses, have been found to enhance blood circulation, promoting better overall health.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)