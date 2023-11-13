World Diabetes Day 2023: Benefits Of Yoga For Diabetics

Yoga, with its various aspects including asanas, breathwork, and meditation, offers a multitude of benefits for individuals with diabetes. Besides being an effective form of exercise, yoga provides a holistic approach to managing the condition. World Diabetes Day will be celebrated on 14 November 2023 and we are here with the benefits of yoga for the diabetics.

While incorporating yoga into a diabetes management plan, specific yoga asanas have been identified as particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Some of these asanas include Viprita Karani (Legs up the Wall Pose), Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose), Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend), and more. These asanas, when practiced regularly and under supervision, can aid in stress reduction, improved blood circulation, and enhanced overall well-being.

Apart from this, yoga, when practiced alongside a comprehensive diabetes care program, offers a 360-degree approach to managing diabetes and its related complications. With guidance from a team of experts like diabetes educators, nutritionists, physiotherapists, and clinical psychologists, one can receive personalized support in their journey towards better health and well-being. Regular and consistent yoga practice, along with a well-balanced diet and appropriate medical care, can significantly contribute to improved diabetes management and overall quality of life.