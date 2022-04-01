Chaitra Navratri 2022: Railways To Serve ‘Vrat ka Khana’ in 500 Trains

IRCTC catering to serve Navratri Special Thali in 500 trains. Image used for representative purposes.
(Image: iStock)
Chaitra Navratri will begin on 2 April 2022. It is one of the most important festivals for Hindus where they worship Goddess Durga and observe fast as a form of devotion.
People travel, work, and carry on with their day-to-day life during this phase and fasting can be challenging if you are travelling. Therefore, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has got a special Navratri menu for the passengers who shall be observing a fast during Navratri 2022.
The special menu will be served from 2 April 2022 which is the first day of Navratri and the special Navratri Thali will be priced from Rs 99.
People who shall travel during Navratri must know that IRCTC will be serving the Navratri food only on the trains where the catering services are available. As per the reports, the food for the devotees will be available in 500 trains.
Aloo Chaap: It can be enjoyed as a snack by the devotees. It will be made using fresh coconut, potatoes, and sabu dana.
Sabu dana Tikkis: Sabu Dana is an important ingredient in the dishes prepared for Navratri. Sabu Dana Tikkis are deep-fried until golden brown and are served with creamy curd.
Paneer Makhmali and Sabu dana Khichdi Thali: This special thali will contain Sabu dana Khichdi, Paneer Makhmali, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap, and Sitaphal Kheer.
Kofta Curry and Sabu Dana Khichdi Thali: This includes Sabu dana Khichdi, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Aloo Chaap, and Sitaphal Kheer.
Paneer Makhmali with Parathas and Arbi Masala: This Navratri Thali will have Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, and Singhadha Aloo Paratha.
Sabu Dana Khichdi with Curd: Popular fasting meal made from Sabu dana, green chilies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts served with cool and creamy curd.
Sitaphal Kheer: Prepared using fresh custard apple pulp and cream, this Sitaphal Kheer will be served as a dessert to make your Navratri meal extra special.
The passengers can book their Navratri thali from 28 March with their tickets. There will be an option to book the Navratri food while booking the tickets. If somebody has already booked the tickets but wants to get the Thali as well, they can book it via e-catering or call at 1323.
