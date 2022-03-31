Navratri: Tips for Healthy Fasting
Follow these tips to ensure you fast healthily during Chaitra Navratri 2022.
India is considered the 'land of festivals'. After Holi we are now starting the preparations for Ramadan and Navratri.
Navratri is an auspicious festival for the Hindus and they have four Navratris round the year but the two Navratris, Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, are celebrated by a majority of Hindus around the country.
Chaitra Navratri is celebrated at the cusp of Spring and Summer and falls around the months of March and April. This year Chaitra Navratri will begin on 2 April 2022. Hindus observe fast during Navratri as a form of devotion and consume foods especially prepared for them using a few ingredients only.
Though devotees observe fast and are allowed to eat certain things, all of these dishes are not necessarily healthy. You can follow these tips to make sure you stay healthy even amid the festivities.
Maintain Your Portion Size
There are different rules that people follow around the country while they fast for Navratris. One such rule is that the devotees can eat a proper meal only after sunset and can have snacks or fruits in between the day.
One important thing to remember is that you cannot eat all at once, meaning even if you eat only once a day, that doesn't mean you can eat for all the skipped meals in the day. Take care of your portion size else you might end up over-eating.
Try To Eat a Balanced Diet
Though you will be fasting for the Navratri, you don't have to starve yourself to prove how devoted you are. You need to understand that you can't follow any extremes. Do not starve but make sure you don't over-eat as well.
Instead of eating puris, tikkis, potato curry all day, make sure to eat stir-fried veggies, fruits, nuts, and dosa or idli made out of barnyard millet.
Stay Hydrated
Navratri allows the devotees to drink water unlike the people fasting for Ramadan. Therefore, make sure you drink plenty of water and fluids since the temperature is also rising every day.
You can also drink cold milk, lassi, yogurt, and smoothies mixed with fruits if you get bored of sipping on regular water.
Consume More Fiber
Another tip for fasting healthily in Navratri is that you must ensure you have foods rich in fiber. These foods include potatoes, sabu dana, raw pumpkin, bottle gourd, apples, etc.
Fiber takes more time to digest and moves slowly down your digestive system making you feel full for a longer time. This prevents you from snacking on food frequently.
Sleep Properly
Navratri is a fun festival wherein families and friends come together to worship Goddess Durga and some societies organise events and Jagran nights during Navratri.
It is all fun to be a part of such events if you are properly rested. Make sure you get ample rest and you have your 8 hours of sleep. Since you make dietary changes, you might experience changes in energy levels. Therefore, sleep enough and avoid over-working during the festivities.
