Navratri: Tips for Healthy Fasting

India is considered the 'land of festivals'. After Holi we are now starting the preparations for Ramadan and Navratri.

Navratri is an auspicious festival for the Hindus and they have four Navratris round the year but the two Navratris, Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, are celebrated by a majority of Hindus around the country.

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated at the cusp of Spring and Summer and falls around the months of March and April. This year Chaitra Navratri will begin on 2 April 2022. Hindus observe fast during Navratri as a form of devotion and consume foods especially prepared for them using a few ingredients only.

Though devotees observe fast and are allowed to eat certain things, all of these dishes are not necessarily healthy. You can follow these tips to make sure you stay healthy even amid the festivities.