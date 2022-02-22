IRCTC and BFSL Co-launched a Contactless Credit Card for Railway Customers

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) along with Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) has launched the IRTC BoB RuPay contactless credit card to offer the benefit of maximum savings to their frequent railway travellers.

The passengers will get the AC class tickets at a discount if they use the BoB credit card to make their IRCTC bookings. Besides, the cardholders will also get discounts and benefits while they shop for things from groceries.

The IRCTC BoB card can also be used for international transactions and ATMs of the JCB network.