A New Book Explores Urbanisation in India and Its Different Facets

The book, Changing Paradigms of Urbanisation: India and Beyond, is a collection of papers on urbanisation and its different facets authored by Om Prakash Mathur over the years 1983-2023. These years have witnessed worldwide and in India, extraordinarily important shifts in the way urbanisation has unfolded itself, in the way it has come to be understood and perceived, and in the way public policy responses have evolved to address the opportunities and challenges that urbanisation has led to. Urbanisation has emerged as one of the most powerful and immutable forces across the developing and developed countries. According to the United Nations (2019), there is no country that has registered a dip in the proportion of population living in the urban areas since the 1950s.

The world has simultaneously come a long way in acknowledging the demographic and economic importance of urbanisation. The world’s urban population has risen from 1.5 billion in 1975 to 4.6 billion in 2023 and that of the less developed region from 816 million to 3.6 billion over the same years, at annual rates ranging between 1.3 percent and 5.8 percent. Another aspect of this shift relates to the links between urbanisation and economic growth. These links have been explicitly acknowledged and widely applied in measuring the economic importance of cities and urbanisation where the question is not whether cities are productive but how productive cities are.

The papers in the book represent many of these shifts and challenges.