Two New Marathi Books Revisit the Legacy of Dalit Panthers and Black Panthers

In 2022, Ambedkarites celebrated the golden jubilee of Dalit Panther – a militant organisation founded by Dalit youth in Mumbai in 1972. As part of these celebrations, two new books have been written in Marathi, one that revisits the legacy of Dalit Panther and another that tells the history of Black Panther Party (BPP).

Sunil Abhiman Awachar has meticulously edited the book on Dalit Panther to bring together older and younger generation of activists, intellectuals, writers/poets and artists to (re)introduce the organisation to the Marathi readers.

"Dalit Panther's history is a glorious chapter in the anti-caste movement. And this history must reach the new generation," says Awachar.

The book was recently released at the hands of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, one of the founding members of Dalit Panther Arjun Dangle, writer/poets Hira Bansode, Urmila Pawar and Pradnya Pawar and others were present on the occasion.