A New Book Explores the Engagement Between Politicians and Social Media

Despite all the tools and media that help politicians propagate their messages, predicting the outcome of a political campaign has always been more of a gamble than a science. India’s multi-party system makes the job of psephologists even tougher. Apart from calculating the vote shift between different parties, there are other socio-economic variations in which a reasonable representative sample could still end up with a significant margin of error.

As for the effect of social media engagement on politics—well! So much data is available on social media platforms, but only a few people have collated and analysed it to seek the relationship between engagement and vote share during election season. Why is that, I wondered, since an inquiry into this phenomenon could have valuable implications on the prediction of relationships between engagement on specific issues, coupled with overall engagement during elections, and the final vote share?