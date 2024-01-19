Mani Shankar Aiyar's New Book Details Rajiv Gandhi’s Stand on Ram Mandir

When the matter was thereafter agitated before the district sessions judge of Faizabad on 1 February 1986, the district magistrate (DM) ‘candidly admitted’ that ‘there was no order of any court or magistrate for locking of the premises’. Then, the DM and senior superintendent of police affirmed respectively that ‘the locks were not necessary for preserving the public peace’ and that ‘law and order’ at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi could be maintained ‘whether the locks were there or not’. At which the district sessions judge allowed the appeal and ordered the removal of the locks. The locks were dismantled within a few minutes of the order being given, and a storm of Hindu worshippers surged in. There was something clearly orchestrated about this sequence of events.

Of course, since it was in power, the Congress was responsible for the unlocking of the gates. But who in the Congress? The Congress chief minister of UP, or the Congress president and prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi? Stray remarks to me by the PM indicated he had nothing to do with this tragic farce and was deeply disturbed. Another PMO officer, Wajahat Habibullah, handled minority affairs; I was neither asked nor consulted by the PM on the matter.

Wajahat Habibullah writes in his memoirs that he ‘put to PM the question of the unlocking of the gates’. Rajiv Gandhi answered, ‘I knew nothing of this development until I was told of this after the orders had been passed and executed.’ He regretted that ‘he had not been informed of this action’ but suspected it was MoS for home affairs, Arun Nehru, and his political secretary, Makhan Lal Fotedar, who were responsible. He added that he was ‘having this verified. If it [is] true, I will have to consider action.’