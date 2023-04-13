Bohag Bihu 2023: Date, 7-day Celebration, History & Significance of New Year

Bohag Bihu 2023 date, history, significance
Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is one of the the most important and auspicious festivals of the people in Assam. Bihu marks the beginning of the unisolar new year, thus making the festival the first day of the Hindu unisolar calendar, the beginning of Assamese new Year. This festival includes the 7-day celebration beginning from April 14, 2023 (Friday) to April 20, 2023 (Thursday) this year.
Bihu is celebrated thrice in a year and when it comes to Bohag Bihu, it marks the beginning of the seeding period and is generally celebrated in the second week of April every year. The other two Bihu are Kati Bihu and Magh Bihu that are celebrated in October and January respectively. Rongali Bihu means seeking of joy and happiness for Assamese community as they celebrate the festival with enthusiasm. Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu is also the harvest festival of the Assamese.
Let's know more about Bohag Bihu by checking below the date, significance, history, and celebration for 7 days.
Bohag Bihu will begin on 14 April 2023 and continue till 20 April 2023.
Different people celebrate the Bohag Bihu for seven days in different ways.
First day- Garu Bihu is for the cattle when people take bathe their cattle with river water, adorn them with garlands, paint their horns and hoofs and pray for their well-being.
Second day- Manuh Bihu is the day when people wake up early, apply turmeric paste on their bodies and take bath. They prepare traditional dishes like Til Laru, Pitha, Murir Laru, Ghila Pitha, Poka Mithoi among others. and meet their loved ones and and exchange gifts.
Third day- Guxai Bihu is the day when people worship their household deities.
Fourth day- Taator Bihu is dedicated to the handlooms.
Fifth day- Nangolor Bihu is when people appreciate and worship their farm equipments.
Sixth day- GharosiaJibar Bihu is dedicated for domestic animals.
Seventh day- Chera Bihu is the last and final day of the festival.
Bihu is an ancient festival, celebrated since 3500 BC when people made fire sacrifices for better harvest. It is said to be started by an agrarian tribe who lived in the north-eastern part of the world thousands of years back.
Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the seeding festival thus it is known as the harvest festival of the Assamese. People play traditional musical instruments during the celebration of Bohag Bihu and they include dhol, pepa, gogona, toka, taal. Young women and men sing and dance to these instrumental tunes and the celebration of the harvest festival across the country may differ by names and in the form of celebration.
