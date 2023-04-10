World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) 2023: History, Importance, Theme and Celebration

World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) 2023 theme is stated here for the readers.
(Photo: iStock)
World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) is celebrated on 10 April every year. It is observed on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann. He is regarded as the founder of homoeopathy. It is important to note that Dr Samuel Hahnemann was born in 1755 and he grew up in Meissen, Germany. He received a degree in medicine from Erlangen in 1779.
The word Homeopathy comes from the Greek words "homeo" and "pathos" which refer to similar and suffering respectively. It is important to note that World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Monday, 10 April. One must know the importance of this day and observe it to create awareness about homoeopathy medicines. It is celebrated with a unique theme every year.
Here is everything you should know about World Homoeopathy Day which will be celebrated on Monday. Keep reading to know the theme for this year and other important details.
Dr Samuel Hahnemann was a French physician and scientist and he was also the founder of homoeopathy. He founded homoeopathy during his term as a physician. It is important to note that World Homeopathy Awareness Week was launched by the World Homeopathy Awareness Organization.
This day is extremely important because it helps us to understand the uses of homoeopathy medicines.
We celebrate World Homoeopathy Day by honouring the hard work of professionals in this field.
World Homeopathy Day 2023 (WHD) theme is Homoeoparivar – Sarvajan Swasthya is "One Health, One Family." One should remember the theme for this year and then organise events accordingly.
Every year, on 10 April, the programs and events are based on the themes decided for the year. You should also take part in the events to know about homoeopathy medicines.
